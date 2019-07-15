ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said they're investigating a boat accident that left one woman and two dogs dead over the weekend.
According to a press release, officials say the accident took place on Lake Marion around 5 p.m. on July 13.
They say a 32-foot pontoon boat with an enclosed structure, carrying six people, was headed to a resort landing to escape an oncoming storm. On their way there, officials say waves swamped the boat, causing it to flip.
All six people were trapped inside the structure.
SCDNR said five of the boaters were able to escape, but one person didn't make it. Two of the surviving people retrieved the victim from the structure after ensuring their own safety.
An SCDNR officer was able to get to the boat a short time later, and helped all five people, plus the victim, onto their vessel.
Two dogs on board also passed away in the accident.
Officials say they're still investigating, but no charges are expected at this time.
