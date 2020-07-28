ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies are investigating after a traffic stop turned into a search at a residence in the Homeland Park area on Tuesday evening, officials say.
Sgt. Foster with Anderson County Sheriff's Office says that during the traffic stop, the suspect ran into a residence along McDuffie ext.
Deputies obtained a search warrant and located drugs in the home, Sgt. Foster reported.
The investigation is ongoing, so details are limited at this time.
Stay with us as we learn more.
