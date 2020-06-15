JACKSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Veteran's Memorial was reportedly vandalized.
Deputies say the concrete wall at the Veteran's Memorial Water Fountain was spray painted in the early morning hours of June 13. It's located at the base of the steps of the Old Jackson County Courthouse.
The vandalism occurred on the same day a demonstration surrounding the death of George Floyd was planned at Bridge Park.
According to deputies, the graffiti was in objection to supporting the demonstration.
Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to reach out to Crime Stoppers at (828) 631-1125.
