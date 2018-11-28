The Lumberton Police Department and agents with the FBI revealed Wednesday that a body found on Tuesday is believed to be that of kidnapped North Carolina teen Hania Aguilar.

Aguilar was kidnapped more than three weeks ago.

Investigators said preliminary tests indicate the body found is that of Hania.

Investigators said the 13-year-old's body was found Tuesday in a body of water off Wire Grass Road in Robeson County that was not visible from the road.

The body of water is about ten miles south of the mobile home park where Hania was kidnapped on November 5.

Investigators said she was abducted when she went outside to start a relative's car before school.

There was no person of interest in the case as of Wednesday afternoon.

“We are absolutely devastated. I wish we had a different outcome for Hania’s family, for the community, and for the hundreds of law enforcement officers and searchers who put everything they had into finding her alive,” said Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeill said during the news conference.

“We believe we found Hania, but our work is far from over. We have to find out how she died and who did this to her. We have to bring the person responsible to justice,” added FBI Supervisory Resident Agent Andy de la Rocha.

De la Rocha said the FBI needs the public's help in learning how Hania's body ended up in the water.

"If you have surveillance cameras near Wire Grass Road, call the tip line at 910-272-5871," the FBI agent pleaded.

More to come.

