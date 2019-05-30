GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - An early morning house fire in Greenwood is now being investigated after authorities deemed the cause suspicious.
Greenwood City FD says the fire on 1st Street was reported just before 1 a.m. and required response from Engine 1, Tower 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, and Battalion 3. GCFD says the fire was heavy on arrival and crews attacked aggressively. No injuries were reported.
However, the investigation into the fire isn't over. A spokesperson for the city of Greenwood confirmed to FOX Carolina that firefighters determined the cause of the fire was suspicious in terms of origin.
Preliminary details weren't immediately available. Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
