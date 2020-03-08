ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Jalan Drive, that took place Sunday.
The shooting was reported at 5:45 p.m. Once on scene, a male adult victim was located, with a gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to the hospital.
It is unknown how serious his injuries are.
Forensics investigators and detectives are responding.
