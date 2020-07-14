GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a reported runaway teen.
Allure Niav Hutchins was last seen on June 12, 2020. She is 14 years old.
Investigators believe that Allure may be in the Decatur, Georgia area with unknown subjects.
If anyone has information regarding Allure’s whereabouts, we ask they call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
MORE NEWS - Pelzer City Mayoral race results are in; Mauldin City Council race headed to runoff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.