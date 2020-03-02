GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Cold case investigators with Greenville County are reaching out to the public to try and find out the identity of a slain man, according to a post on social media.
Deputies say the case is dated back to 1975, where the victim was found wrapped in a sheet on a dirt road, just past Blakely Highway and Highway 20. His body was found on January 4th, 1975, around 11:00 a.m.
The male victim remains unidentified but investigators say he was between the ages of 22 and 26, and around 5'11" tall.
A photo of the victim can be found here, but viewer discretion is advised.
Anyone who may be able to recognize this individual please call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
