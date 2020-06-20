Investigation in Spartanburg

Individuals sought in Spartanburg investigation. 

 (SPD)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Investigators with Spartanburg Police Department are trying to identify two individuals connected to an active investigation, according to a social media post. 

If you identify either person, please contact the Investigative Decision at (864) 596-2096. 

The details of the connected investigation were not released. 

