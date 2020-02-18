CAYCE, SC (FOX Carolina) – On Tuesday afternoon, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher and Cayce Department of Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove will give an update on the investigation into the death of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik.
FOX Carolina has a crew in Cayce and will cover the news conference live on FOXCarolina.com, on Facebook, and YouTube. It is expected to begin at 3 p.m.
Faye was found dead on Feb. 13 in the woods near her home, three days after she went missing.
Police announced on Friday that evidence found in a trash can behind a home led them to Faye’s body. 30-year-old Coty Taylor was also found inside that home. Police said the two death investigations are connected.
CANDLELIGHT VIGIL
Later Tuesday evening, officials said the community is invited to a Candlelight Vigil in Faye’s memory outside the Cayce City Hall.
Cayce’s mayor will speak, along with Faye’s elementary school Principal, Hope Vrana, and others.
That vigil will begin at 5:30 p.m.
FUNERAL DETAILS
Faye’s funeral is scheduled for Friday evening.
The remembrance service will be held at 7 p.m. in the Trinity Baptist Church Worship center.
Attendees are asked to wear pink and purple in honor of Faye.
PREVIOUSLY
