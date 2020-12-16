UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Union County mother vanishes, her remains were found, but we still don't know who's behind her death.
Jessica Ashemore is a name now well known throughout Union County after deputies say her remains were found in the woods one year to the day.
Investigators told Fox Carolina's Shale Remien they obtained a new piece of infomration about a month ago and it's lead to a new piece of evidence. SLED is currently processing it.
Angel Ashemore said she remembers vividly the coroner and sheriff knocking on her door a year ago to confirm Jessica's remains were found about two miles away from home.
Union County deputies told us about Ashemore's disappearnce in May 2019. It was on December 16, they say a company planting trees found remains belonging to Jessica Ashemore.
"They brought in drones, dogs, helicopters, they sent out search parties and she was one mile down into the woods? How is that possible," Angel Ashemore asks.
A year has come and gone but this mother tells me the grueseome discovery has left even more questions.
" I don’t know how she died, I don’t know if it was painful. I dream about it every night. I wonder what her last thoughts were, what did she see?" Ashemore said.
Ashemore said Jessica went missing folllowing an argument with her brother. Deputies said she then waled off.
"They wanted to say that my son was possibly involved. Anytime you got into an argument with Jessica she would just walk off. He would never in a million years hurt Jessica. He would walk through fire for her," Ashemore said.
Angel said if the woods could talk, it would uncover answers she's determined to get. She's now raising Jessica's two children. When she looks at them and sees Jessica smiling back, she said it fuels her fight for answers.
"Somebody took my soul from me when they took her. And will never be the same again. And I won't ever stop fighting for her."
Angel said she's also looking forward to working with interim Sheriff Jeff Bailey to progress the case forward. She said there are several unsolved homicides in the county she wants families to get answers to.
