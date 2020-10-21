GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – A woman accused of killing another woman in the Nicholtown community earlier this year will remain locked up.
Natasha Booker was in court today after her attorney argued the shooting was in self-defense, but ultimately, a judge decided not to drop the murder charge.
Booker is charged with the murder of Jamesha Gilliam.
During the hearing, Booker described what led up to Gilliam’s murder on March 11th.
Booker said she had gone to get a tattoo when she and Gilliam got into an altercation. She said Gilliam punched her then pushed her into a corner and a fight broke out.
Booker admitted to shooting Gilliam then fleeing the home.
A judge denied the motion and the murder charge still stands. Jamesha’s mom said it’s the outcome she’s prayed for.
“She deserved to stay behind bars. She’s charged with two murders and that’s where she deserves to be. Listening to all the testimony was heartbreaking about how the incident occurred over two punches. It was breaking our hearts,” Jamesha Gilliam’s mom, Dottie Dean said.
Booker was out on bond for another unrelated murder charge at the time of Gilliam’s murder.
The trial date for Gilliam’s murder has not been set.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.