ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Two men have been charged in connection with the death of a teen found shot to death in a car at an Anderson apartment complex on April 11.
Deputy Coroner Don McCown said the victim was found at Anderson Crossing Apartments on E. Beltline Boulevard.
The victim was identified as Hunter Eston Sizemore, 19.
Sizemore was from Pendleton and, per the coroner, did not live at the apartment complex.
McCown said later the death was being investigated as a homicide.
On Friday, April 12, Anderson police announced they made the first arrest in Sizemore's killing.
APD said 26-year-old Jaleel Terrance Moore of Williamston was arrested for the shooting, and has since been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
Warrants released by APD say Moore allegedly used a handgun and was positively identified by a witness.
Moore was denied bond at his hearing in Anderson Saturday morning. Both his, and Sizemore's families were in attendance.
20-year old Seth Nathaniel Gibson was arrested on April 15th, in connection to the shooting.
According to the Anderson County Detention Center's website, Gibson was charged with Accessory after the fact of Felony A, B, C or Murder in Sizemore's death.
Gibson appeared before a judge on April 16 and was granted a $50,000 bond.
