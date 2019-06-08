LYMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) – Police in Lyman said a man suspected of killing his own stepfather Thursday is now in custody.
The shooting was reported on Tiara Ridge Lane just before 10 a.m. on June 6. Police said they arrived and found a victim who had been shot multiple times.
That victim was taken to the hospital where police said he died a short time later. The coroner identified the him as Simeon James Frazier, 59.
Officers said they were searching for Andrico Rashad Stewart, 30, who lived at the same address as the victim. Stewart has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and felon in possession of firearm. Frazier was Stewart's stepfather, investigators said.
On Friday evening, police reported to FOX Carolina that Stewart was in custody. We're told he was arrested on Idlewood Drive by Spartanburg County deputies around 9 p.m.
Frazier's family tells FOX Carolina he was a well-known pastor in the Charlotte area, and that they are grieving his loss. We're told he was known for constantly reaching out to help others, even if it was just a conversation about troubles they were facing.
Frazier's family says he was born in Boston, Mass., and spent 20 years in Charlotte before living in South Carolina for the last year and a half. We're told he played semi-pro basketball, ran an Apostolic training academy, and worked out often at the YMCA. Frazier was also ordained under John Eckhardt, a nationally-known Apostolic minister. He leaves behind three children and six grandchildren.
Following is a statement from his family in Charlotte:
The Frazier family would like to give the highest thanks to God for guiding law enforcement to the whereabouts of Andrico Stewart. It saddens our hearts that we had to lose a father, grandfather, uncle, friend and brother. His death has shown the impact that he had all over the world. We Thank everyone for their love, condolences and continued support at this time. We know that with Gods continued Grace, Mercy and Restoration that our family will find healing and we are grateful that his soul can rest at peace knowing Andrico has been brought to justice.
Stewart faced the judge on Saturday and was charged murder, robbery, possession of a firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, our on scene crew reported.
