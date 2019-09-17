ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- On September 16th, around 8 p.m. deputies with Anderson County attempted to locate suspects, who were observed stealing packages along Pine Road, witnesses told dispatch.

When deputies arrived at Pine Road, the suspects began to flee the scene. One suspect was reported in a stolen truck. Upon approach, the suspect attempted to run them over. Deputies got out the way in time and then tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect continued to try to flee.

A pursuit was initiated.

Deputies followed the suspect until he crashed the truck on Elrod Road about 2 miles away. The suspect was then transported to the hospital for injuries.

Around 5:45 a.m., the suspect was released from the hospital, and taken to the Anderson County Detention Center.

Deputies identified the suspect as one of five, who are wanted in a property crime ring that has been impacting the county. The suspect was identified as Jacob Riffle, currently wanted for charges of Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle.

All charges are pending while the investigation is underway. No deputies were hurt in the pursuit either, officials say.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is also investigating the incident.

BOND DENIED: "A DANGER TO SOCIETY"

Riffle arrived in bond court on Tuesday, the 17th. The judge says they are holding him on several charges after he was involved in a chase while out on bond for a previous charge. No bond was offered to Riffle after Anderson County stated to the judge that he showed a pattern of criminal behavior, and is a danger to society.

Jacob Riffle is currently facing these charges:

Larceny/Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000

Failure to stop for blue light - 1st offense

Receiving stolen goods, < $2,000

Receiving stolen goods > $10,000

Habitual traffic offender/DUS

Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature X2

Pending charges from another agency

