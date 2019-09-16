SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A spokesman for the city of Simpsonville said police charged four juveniles after a fight at Hillcrest High School on Friday.
Police were called to the school in reference to a fight in progress. At the school, four children were taken into custody. Two were charged with disorderly conduct and the other two were charged with interfering with a police officer while making an arrest.
Due to the children’s ages, their names are being withheld.
There were no serious injuries in the fight and the school day continued as normal, the city said.
Simpsonville police are still investigating and ask anyone with information about the fight to call 864-967-9536.
The school district said the fight happened Friday morning during a pep rally.
"The fight was contained by school resource officers and administrators. Out of an abundance of caution Simpsonville Police provided additional officers during lunches for added supervision," Greenville County Schools spokesperson Beth Brotherton said.
