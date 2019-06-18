LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says a former Carolina Panther has been missing for nearly a week.
Deputies say Torrold Smart, known as 'Rod,' was last seen on June 12 around 10 a.m. in Indian Land, South Carolina.
According to a missing persons flier, Smart drives a silver 2016 Nissan Maxima with a North Carolina tag number of PJR1759.
The family of the 42-year-old says it's unlike him to be out of touch for this long, and are worried for his well-being.
Smart stands at about 6 feet tall, and weighs around 199 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (803) 283-3388.
Smart played as a running back in the NFL for five years. He began his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, and found himself with the Carolina Panthers for the last four.
