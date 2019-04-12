GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Lander University police need your help finding two suspects they say stole an air compressor from a campus building earlier this week.
The university says the two suspects were captured on surveillance cameras stealing the compressor on April 10 around 11:43 p.m. from 511 Wilson Street. They sent out photos of the two on Friday.
Anyone with information on the theft should call the university's police department at (864) 388-8222.
