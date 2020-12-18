SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several Spartanburg County deputies have descended on a scene along Wheeler Road Friday night.
We received several tips about the scene before the 9 p.m. hour, and sent a FOX Carolina crew to investigate. We've reached out to SCSO for details, but have not heard back as of 9:13 p.m.
Our crew is working to get information, video, and more from the scene. Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.