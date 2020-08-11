GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A large number of law enforcement officers, among other emergency crews, were on the scene of a wreck Tuesday evening.
While details on the situation remain limited, the incident occurred along Piedmont Highway in Greenville County.
Our crews saw two vehicles that appeared damaged from an accident.
Gantt Fire Department, members of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, and deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office were on scene.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
MORE NEWS:
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate
DHEC creates new web resource for county-level COVID-19 data, announces 45 more deaths & 928 new cases Tuesday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.