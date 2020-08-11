Piedmont Highway scene 8/11

Multiple agencies were on scene of an apparent accident along Piedmont Highway on August 11, 2020. 

 Edwin Santamaria, FOX Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A large number of law enforcement officers, among other emergency crews, were on the scene of a wreck Tuesday evening. 

While details on the situation remain limited, the incident occurred along Piedmont Highway in Greenville County. 

Our crews saw two vehicles that appeared damaged from an accident. 

Gantt Fire Department, members of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, and deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office were on scene. 

