CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Clemson Animal Hospital officials are searching for a missing statue that belonged to a beloved late veterinarian, who passed away over the summer.
The Clemson community is coming together to support one of their own. Dr. Derek Lindsey, a loved veterinarian in the area, was severely injured in a swimming accident over the weekend.
According to the social media post, Dr. Lindsey's Georgia Bulldog was stolen from the hospital over the weekend. The statue was a gift from some of clients, and was beloved by him.
The hospital officials say if the statue is not returned, the police will be asked to investigate the stolen property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.