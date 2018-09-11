LAURENS CO. S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted in connection to animal abuse.
Deputies said they were dispatched to Carriage Farms Ct. in reference to a mistreated dog.
The dog was located in the woods with no water and little food.
Deputies said the dog was near death and had no get up, let alone bark.
Animal control took the dog to an animal hospital for treatment.
Deputies say during an investigation, they were able to identify Michael Christopher Yeargin as the dog's owner.
A warrant was obtained for ill treatment of animals.
Anyone with information on Yeargin's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lauren's Co. Sheriff's Office at (864) 984-4967
