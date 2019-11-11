GRAY COURT, SC (FOX Carolina) – Laurens County deputies said Monday a man has been charged after a gas station was robbed at knife point.
The robbery happened on November 9 around midnight at the Exxon on Highway 14.
Deputies said a man walked in and went to the counter, and then pulled out a knife when he demanded money.
Deputies said tips led them to Crerousia Smith, 43, who was arrested and charged with armed robbery.
