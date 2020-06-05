LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Laurens County man was arrested on child sexual abuse material charges, Attorney General Wilson reported in a press release.
The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force along with the Attorney General's Office made the arrest.
Laurens County Sheriff's Office assisted with the arrest.
Investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Robert Douglas Homes, 37, of Waterloo, South Carolina.
Holmes was arrested on June 3, 2020. He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, and four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.
MORE NEWS - Around 45 headstones vandalized in Anderson County, pastor says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.