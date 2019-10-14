Missing person Laura Kempster

Laura Kempster was last seen on October 13 at the Travelers Inn Motel in Clinton. Laurens County deputies believe she is in the company of James Wilson Jr. 

 Source: Laurens Co. Sheriff's Office

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman last seen Sunday, October 13. 

According to deputies, Laura Callett Kempster,19, was last seen at the Travelers Inn Motel on Highway 56 in Clinton.  

She is believed to be traveling with James Winston Jr. 

James Wilson Jr.

Laurens County deputies believe a missing woman is traveling with James Wilson Jr. Laura Callett Kempster was last seen at the Travelers Inn Motel in Clinton on October 13, 2019. 

Anyone with information on either of their whereabouts is asked to call the Laurens County Sheriff's Office at (864) 984-4967 or Crime Stoppers at (864) 68-CRIME. 

