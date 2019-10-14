LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman last seen Sunday, October 13.
According to deputies, Laura Callett Kempster,19, was last seen at the Travelers Inn Motel on Highway 56 in Clinton.
She is believed to be traveling with James Winston Jr.
Anyone with information on either of their whereabouts is asked to call the Laurens County Sheriff's Office at (864) 984-4967 or Crime Stoppers at (864) 68-CRIME.
