LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County deputies need your help finding a man who failed to show up for his own trial Wednesday.
Deputies say Jeffrey Ronald Taylor was found guilty of several charges in a jury trial, including trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawfyl carrying of a pistol. However, Taylor did not appear in court during the trial, prompting the issuing of bench warrants for his arrest.
Anyone who knows where Taylor may be should contact LCSO at (864) 984-4967 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 864-68-CRIME.
