LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is asking for any information they can get in hopes of helping them track down a masked suspect they said was trying to force their way into homes.
On January 18, deputies say they were dispatched to Highland Court in Gray Court after a caller said a masked person was trying to gain entry into their home.
The complainant told officials the person was wearing a white mask and hoodie, and asked to be let into the house. The resident told them no, and immediately called 911 - at which point the suspect took off.
A short while later, deputies received a call from a resident on Dogwood Road in the Gray Court area in reference to a suspect walking into their home and presenting a firearm.
The homeowner told deputies they, too, presented a firearm - causing the suspect to flee. They described the unknown person as wearing a white mask, possibly made of cloth, a black hoodie, and was about 6 feet tall.
At this time, deputies do not have much information on the suspect. They're asking anyone with information to please reach out to their dispatch call center at (864) 984-2523, or call CrimeStoppers at (864) 68-CRIME.
If anyone may encounter the suspect, they're advised to call 911 immediately.
