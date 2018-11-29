LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Laurens County woman is behind bars after deputies say she stole mail out of mailboxes.
Charity Oniel Hatchell, 39, of Spartanburg, was taken into custody after deputies say they received calls on Thursday reporting a gray van traveling down the wrong side of Greenpond Road and going through mail boxes.
Deputies say they located Hatchell later and found her in possession of numerous pieces of mail, none of which belonged to her.
She was arrested without incident and taken to the Johnson Detention Center. She's been charged with at least six counts of larceny, two counts of receiving stolen goods, forgery, and driving under suspension.
Further, deputies also found mail belonging to people in other jurisdictions. Investigators are working to locate the victims and contact appropriate law enforcement agencies.
