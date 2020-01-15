LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Laurens County Sheriff's Office confirmed they are investigating a possible 'puppy mill' operation in the Ware Shoals area.
According to officials, they were alerted to the situation after a complaint made them aware of an animal purchase off of Indian Mound Road.
Though the investigation is in its early stages, deputies say they could possibly be removing more than 100 dogs from the property.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates on the situation.
