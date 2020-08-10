LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who was last seen Sunday evening.
According to deputies, Estevan Gutierrez was last seen in the Sandy Springs Road area of Laurens the evening of August 9.
At the time the 29-year-old was last seen wearing a sleeveless white t-shirt, jean shorts and white tennis shoes. He stands 5'6'' tall and weighs around 190 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Laurens County Dispatch at (864) 984-2523 or 911.
