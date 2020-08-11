Estevan Gutierrez

Estevan Gutierrez, 29, was last seen on August 9 in the Sandy Springs Road area of Laurens. 

 Source: Laurens County Sheriff's Office

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Laurens County Sheriff's Office says a man last seen Sunday evening has returned home safe. 

According to deputies, Estevan Gutierrez was last seen in the Sandy Springs Road area of Laurens the evening of August 9. 

At the time the 29-year-old was last seen wearing a sleeveless white t-shirt, jean shorts and white tennis shoes. He stands 5'6'' tall and weighs around 190 pounds. 

Tuesday morning the sheriff's office said Gutierrez returned home and is safe. 

