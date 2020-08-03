Riverfork Boat Ramp

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning that took place at the Riverfork Boat Ramp on Lake Greenwood. 

 Mindy Cecil, FOX Carolina

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Laurens County Sheriff's Office confirmed they're investigating a drowning on Lake Greenwood. 

While details remain limited, Courtney Snow with the agency says the incident took place at the Riverfork Boat Ramp on Summer Place in Waterloo. 

The victim has been located, and removed from the water. 

