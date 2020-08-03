LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Laurens County Sheriff's Office confirmed they're investigating a drowning on Lake Greenwood.
While details remain limited, Courtney Snow with the agency says the incident took place at the Riverfork Boat Ramp on Summer Place in Waterloo.
The victim has been located, and removed from the water.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
