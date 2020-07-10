GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The first and only suspect to be arrested thus far in connection to the deadly shooting at Lavish Lounge will remain in the Greenville County jail without bond, a judge ruled on Friday.
The suspect, Jarquez Kezavion Cooper, was reportedly apprehended without incident in Georgia.
As of Friday, Cooper was back in Greenville and faced a judge Friday afternoon.
He's been charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and seven counts of attempted murder.
Members of the victims' families spoke intensely to Cooper during the hearing.
The father of Mykala Bell, one of the two killed in the club shooting, told Cooper repeatedly that he hoped the suspect burned in hell.
"I just want to know why," asked Robbie Flemming, another of Bell's loved ones. "Why throw your live away? Why leave me with two kids with no mama?"
Sterling Johnson, the son of Clarence Johnson, the second person killed in the shooting, told the suspect he was still trying to put into words just how much pain the killing caused.
“You took my father and that hurt," Sterling said. "I want you to know how much it hurt, what you took from me and my family.
"It's never something in a million years we could prepare for," added Sterling's sister after the hearing.
All family members asked the other remaining suspects in the case to surrender.
Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said Cooper was arrested Tuesday with the help of Athens-Clarke County Police, Gwinnett Police, members of the Secret Service and FBI.
Sheriff Lewis said his investigators are working to identify three other persons of interest who are still being sought. He believes they are in the Athens or Atlanta areas of Georgia. The sheriff said the persons of interest have ties to the performer Foogiano who was at the club that night.
Thus far, investigators have not identified anyone from the Upstate who may have been involved in the shooting.
Sheriff Lewis said the incident followed some sort of scuffle at the front of the stage. Surveillance footage indicates a person on stage flashed gang signs at some individuals in the crowd. The parties went back and forth before one of the shooters reportedly presented a handgun and fired shots.
Twelve rounds were fired, and ten people were hit. Mykala Bell and Clarence Johnson tragically succumbed to their injuries.
Sheriff Lewis says that though multiple people were found to have been in possession of weapons, they believe only two actually fired. Both viewer videos and surveillance footage shows a man on stage with a gun. Investigators have identified him as Cooper.
Lewis also says surveillance footage shows several people with guns were let in through the backdoor of the club. They are believed to be members of a group associated with rapper Foogiano, who was performing at Lavish Lounge when the shooting occurred.
The sheriff said Foogiano has not been very cooperative, and all information they've received has come through an attorney for the artist.
