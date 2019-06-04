LAVONIA, GA (FOX Carolina) The Lavonia Police Department is searching for a man they say stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the local Subway at the end of May.
According to police, around 10 p.m. on May 31 a man entered the Subway with his hands and face covered.
Police say he immediately approached the counter, and hopped over - heading for the cash register.
He grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash, and fled on foot. Police say surveillance footage shows him running across SR-17 and into a field before vanishing.
Anyone with information on who the suspect may be, or his whereabouts, is asked to call the Lavonia Police Department at (706) 356-4848.
MORE NEWS:
Woodruff man charged with multiple sex offenses involving underage victims, per warrants
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.