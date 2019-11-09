Police lights
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) Spartanburg County dispatchers confirmed law enforcement has been called to an incident along Seminole Drive. 

Dispatch says the call came in around 2:01 p.m. 

Details remain limited. We have a crew en route. Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates. 

