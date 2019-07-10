TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) Several law enforcement officials were on scene at an Upstate apartment complex late Tuesday night.
Details surrounding the incident are limited, but Greenville County dispatchers said deputies were assisting Travelers Rest police with the scene on Brooks Pointe Circle.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
MORE NEWS:
Emmy-winning actor Rip Torn has died at the age of 88
Officials identify suspect connected to pipe bomb detonation at Pickens courthouse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.