Brookside Pointe Apartment Scene in TR

Several law enforcement officials were on scene at a Brookeside Pointe Apartment complex in Travelers Rest in the early hours of July 10. 

 Ashton Frager, FOX Carolina

TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) Several law enforcement officials were on scene at an Upstate apartment complex late Tuesday night. 

Details surrounding the incident are limited, but Greenville County dispatchers said deputies were assisting Travelers Rest police with the scene on Brooks Pointe Circle. 

