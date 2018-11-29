NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A NewSpring Church volunteer at the North Charleston campus has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor first degree after he was accused of performing a sex act on a 3-year-old boy, according to an affidavit filed on November 27.

The abuse occurred on November 25 while Jacop Hazlett was serving NewSpring Church as a volunteer in the 3 to 5-year-old room, called ‘The Tree House.’

According to the affidavit, Hazlett took the child to the bathroom, where he is accused of performing a sex act on the child after helping the boy use the bathroom.

The affidavit states all of the actions were captured on video surveillance.

Two other parents have since filed a civil lawsuit against NewSpring and Hazlett, according to attorney Josh Slavin.

Slavin said the parents came to him after they were contacted by the church once officials reviewed 90-days of surveillance footage following Hazlett’s arrest.

Slavin said he went with the parents to the church and watched the video with them. The incident involving their child, a 4-year-old boy, happened during church daycare on Sept. 20. In this case also, a child was abused in the bathroom.

“What I saw was stomach turning," Slavin said. "What I saw was that this was happening in plain view of a security camera and was there to be seen and there to be stopped. And it was grotesque. So that’s why we filed a lawsuit immediately.”

The attorney is encouraging any other parents who feel their children may been victims to come forward. Slavin said his team will investigate any and all information.

According to the lawsuit, the children's bathroom is in the back of the 3 to 4-year-old daycare room and can be seen by the surveillance camera that covers the entire room. The lawsuit alleges that the surveillance feeds are supposed to be monitored by a volunteer.

The lawsuit claims the footage revealed 14 incidents that may show sexual abuse involving Hazlett and young boys.

The lawsuit is seeking damages for assault and battery against Hazlett and for neglect against the church.

The Associated Press reports Slavin began volunteering at the church in March and was a volunteer at a different church in North Carolina before that.

"We're concerned that there may be victims in North Carolina as well," Slavin told the AP. "The scope of this is pretty astounding to me."

NewSpring Church is based in Anderson County.

Communications Director Suzanne Swift shared this statement that she said was sent to families of children in their preschool ministry after Hazlett's arrest: