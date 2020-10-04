GRAY COURT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County deputies say they exchanged gunfire with a subject Sunday, with no injuries to deputies or the subject.
FOX Carolina received multiple tips about the scene along Hwy. 14 around 6 p.m. along Main Street in town, including ones indicating gunfire in the area. We reached out to LCSO's public information officer Courtney Snow, who said what unfolded was a mental health situation. Snow also indicated nobody had been shot.
She later sent out a press release, adding more context. Snow described the incident as an officer-involved shooting with no injuries to either deputies or the subject. She says the subject was taken into custody, and is being evaluated at a local hospital for precautionary measures.
The office's Facebook page shared an update, indicating Hwy. 14 from Ropp Street to Cook Street to allow for the investigation to continue.
The nature of the tips FOX Carolina received prompted us to contact the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to see if they had been summoned. Tommy Crosby, the public information officer for the agency, confirmed SLED agents had been called in.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
