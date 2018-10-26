LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - A father and daughter are facing incest charges after their child died at a medical facility in October.
Laurens County deputies say Katlyn Lauren Edwards gave birth to the child at the facility in Charleston.
During the investigation into the child's death, deputies say they discovered Edwards and her father, James Travis Brown, were in a consensual relationship when she became pregnant. Investigators say both parties claimed this in interviews, and other evidence was discovered that supported the claims.
Edwards was arrested on October 22 and taken to the Johnson Detention Center where she was booked on the charge of incest. Brown is currently incarcerated in another county on unrelated charges, but will be transferred to Laurens County to face the same incest charges after his release for the unrelated charges.
Laurens County sheriff Don Reynolds said in a press release “It is beyond my comprehension how this could take place between a father and daughter. At this time, I can’t confirm the baby died from complications related to incest, however we wonder if that’s the case. We are working with medical professionals and the Solicitors Office regarding that aspect of the investigation and will update everyone if there are any additional charges.”
