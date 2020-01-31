UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Union County supervisor is responding to a SLED investigation into finances at the Union County Sheriff’s Office. In a video statement, Frank Hart says the county obtained the report today and will review it before determining next steps.
FOX Carolina picked up a copy of the full SLED file in Columbia, after filing a request under the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act.
The SLED investigation began in 2018, when Union County Sheriff David Taylor sent a written request to SLED, asking the agency to look into money that was missing from a fundraising event for the sheriff’s office’s Special Response Team.
The sheriff told SLED that his administrative assistant, Kim Bailey, was responsible for finances at the sheriff’s office.
According to the SLED documents, Bailey was interviewed by investigators in February 2018 and denied taking money from the fundraiser for the sheriff’s office’s special response team.
However, the documents state that Bailey admitted to using money from the sheriff’s office’s sex offender registry account for her personal use. That account holds the money that sex offenders are required to pay each year, which is $150 per offender. An audit showed $76,000 was unaccounted for from that account. The documents also state that Bailey admitted to buying 31 Walmart gift cards worth $100 each and receiving reimbursement from Union County for the cards. The report says Bailey used the cards to buy personal items.
When Bailey was asked by a SLED investigator if she knew of anyone else at the sheriff’s office involved in criminal activity, the documents state that Bailey responded, “Not criminal, but immoral.” The documents also state, “She had no knowledge of anyone else at the UCSO taking money for personal use.”
About one month after her interview with SLED, Kim Bailey died. The coroner said she had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
During the investigation involving Bailey’s death, SLED found a journal in her home. The SLED report says that several journal entries “appeared to be related to the embezzlement investigation”. On the same day she interviewed with SLED, Bailey had written, “What have I done???” Disappointment! That’s the 1st word that comes to mind. Stupid-selfish-greed!! And for what? Nothing!!” At one point, she also wrote, “Why did I feel like I had to have meaningless things because now those things have cost me everything that has ever meant anything to me.”
She also had journal entries making moral accusations against Sheriff Taylor.
SLED states that during the embezzlement investigation, they were notified of several allegations concerning “possible misconduct in office behavior by Sheriff Taylor”.
Bailey’s journal had indicated that she was asked to make the liquor purchases for the sheriff “1-2 times per week”. SLED also obtained a cell phone once assigned to Sheriff Taylor and examined the text messages on it. The SLED report states that the phone contained sexually explicit text messages, some of which the SLED report says were sent to a deputy at the sheriff’s office.
The SLED documents show that money raised by the Union County Sheriff’s Office for Ruthie Dean’s family was never given to the family. The sheriff’s office had sold wristbands to benefit Dean, who had been diagnosed with a brain tumor. SLED documents also show that an audit revealed that $50,153 from a drug seizure account was unaccounted for. The SLED report says “numerous expenditures” were made from the drug seizure account, yet the SLED agent notes that no expenditures should have been made from the account until “adjudication occurred”.
In September, the 9th Circuit Solicitor reviewing the SLED case did not recommend criminal charges against Sheriff Taylor. Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said that the State could not prove a crime beyond a reasonable doubt and that the sheriff had been “completely cleared” of using sheriff’s office money for his personal use. The solicitor did, however, say that the SLED investigation “revealed several flaws in the management of the Union County Sheriff’s Office”.
Sheriff Taylor told FOX Carolina that he was waiting to review the SLED report before speaking to us.
Union County supervisor Frank Hart released a 4-minute video statement, explaining that the county picked up a copy of the SLED report on Friday. He says he, along with county council, will review the information in the report and then decide next steps. Hart also pointed out that the sheriff is an elected official and local government can’t remove or suspend an elected official. Here is the text of his video statement:
My name is Frank Hart, Union County supervisor. I want to make some comments about the FITS News story that was released yesterday. I am very disturbed by what was reported in the story. As everyone in Union County knows, approximately two years ago, SLED opened an investigation into the sheriff’s office related to handling of funds. That was a quite lengthy investigation. As part of that investigation, it became clear that there were some issues in the sheriff’s office in terms of internal financial controls and how specific accounts were being handled. I will say, in South Carolina, sheriffs are independent of the county in some respects. It is an elected office. There are specific accounts that they have direct control over, in particular two of the accounts which were determined to have issues were the drug seizure money as well the, what we call, the sex offender registry, which is the registration fee paid by sex offenders. The sheriff did voluntarily work with us to put into place some internal controls to prevent this type of occurrence from happening again in the future. We actually hired a finance director and we put those processes in place. I will say, though, that based on state law, any future sheriff does not have to follow those controls because they are independent of the county and actually have the ability with many of these accounts to hold them separate from the county in a separate bank account under their control and that has been done in the past. We were notified late last year from the solicitor that was reviewing the case that there would be no criminal charges. While the county was familiar with the financial issues, we did want a copy of the SLED report because we wanted to get a full understanding of basically what was going on in the sheriff’s office. We were told by SLED we would have that report no later than Thanksgiving. We followed up in December. We had not received it. We followed up earlier this month. We have not received it. I got a call from SLED yesterday that said, “The report is ready”. And, of course, I asked them to mail it to me. What they did not tell me is they were actually releasing it and it actually has made it in the hands of media before we even have a copy of it. I have sent a county employee to Columbia today to SLED to pick up a copy of that report and we will be reviewing that report, myself and county council. And based on that information, we’ll decide what our next steps are going to be. But again, that story, I find it very disturbing but at this point, that’s secondhand information. I want to read the report for myself. I want county council to read it and we’ll make our own conclusions. And then, we should have more information in the future as we get a chance to review that. I have had a number of folks contact me and say that, you know, ‘I need to do this’ or ‘we need to do that’. I just want to clarify: the sheriff in South Carolina is an elected official. Local government does not have the ability to suspend or remove an elected official in county government. In fact, even the Governor - absent a criminal charge, in which case a public official can be suspended from office and if convicted, can be removed – an elected official cannot be removed from office. I just want to go ahead and set the record straight. That is not within our ability to address that. So again, we will be reviewing that and then hopefully, after we’ve had a chance to review and digest that information, we’ll get together as a group and decide where we go next. Thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.