Missing kids Scarlet and Kael Lira

GBI has issued a Levi's Call for Scarlet and Kael Lira, 2, who are believed to have been abducted by Jose Portillo, 22. The children were taken from the Powder Springs area and are believed to be in extreme danger heading to California. 

 Source: GBI

POWDER SPRINGS, GA (FOX Carolina) The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has issued a Levi's Call for two toddlers they say were abducted from the Powder Springs area and are believed to be in extreme danger. 

A Levi's Call is Georgia's version of an Amber Alert. 

Jose Portillo

Jose Portillo, 22, is believed to have abducted two-year-olds, Scarlet and Kael Lira from Powder Springs, Georgia. GBI has issued a Levi's Call for the children, who are believed to be in extreme danger. 

GBI officials say Scarlet and Kael Lira, both 2, were taken by Jose Portillo, 22. 

They are believed to be traveling in a 2016 Kia Sorrento with GA license plate number CAP7259. Officials say they were last seen in Powder Springs and possibly headed to California. 

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Powder Springs Police Department at (770) 943-1616 or call 911. 

