POWDER SPRINGS, GA (FOX Carolina) The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has issued a Levi's Call for two toddlers they say were abducted from the Powder Springs area and are believed to be in extreme danger.
A Levi's Call is Georgia's version of an Amber Alert.
GBI officials say Scarlet and Kael Lira, both 2, were taken by Jose Portillo, 22.
They are believed to be traveling in a 2016 Kia Sorrento with GA license plate number CAP7259. Officials say they were last seen in Powder Springs and possibly headed to California.
🚨A Levi’s Call (Georgia’s AMBER Alert) has been issued for Scarlet Lira, H/F and Kael Lira, H/M, both age 2, abducted by Jose Portillo, H/M, 22, in a 2016 Kia Sorrento, GA license plate CAP7259. More info here: https://t.co/SHLssnHgE5 Call 911 or Powder Springs PD @ 770-943-1616 pic.twitter.com/yTKOyQYXiu— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) October 14, 2019
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Powder Springs Police Department at (770) 943-1616 or call 911.
