LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a fire at a home Sunday evening in Liberty.
Fire chief Chris Rowland tells FOX Carolina a fire began inside the garage of a home on E. Main Street and extended to the house. When our crews arrived, Rowland says the fire was handled with possibly major damage to the garage.
Rowland also says a collision happened on the property involving a car, but as of writing is unsure what started the fire. Liberty FD and other responding agencies are investigating.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
