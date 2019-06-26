LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Firefighters were on scene of a Liberty pizzeria Wednesday morning, battling flames inside the building.
According to a neighboring business, firefighters arrived at Tony's Pizza on Commerce Street around 11 a.m.
FOX Carolina's photographer on scene said most of the damage was done to the inside of the pizzeria.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. We're working to gather details.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
MORE NEWS:
Asheville police investigating after 2 people found dead in motel room
Upstate deputies give out 'snack packs' to youths for 7th straight summer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.