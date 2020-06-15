SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A community known as "Little Africa" has recently been targeted by vandalism, according to residents.
Signs and guardrails were vandalized on Sunday night. Residents say the vandalism happened off Highway 9, Little Africa Road and Wilkie Road.
The vandalism has since been cleaned and a reported was filed with Spartanburg County Sheriff's Department.
MORE NEWS - Deputies investigating after one shot at Fleetwood Manor apartments, dispatch confirms
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.