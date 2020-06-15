SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A community known as "Little Africa" has recently been targeted by vandalism, according to residents. 

Signs and guardrails were vandalized on Sunday night. Residents say the vandalism happened off Highway 9, Little Africa Road and Wilkie Road. 

The vandalism has since been cleaned and a reported was filed with Spartanburg County Sheriff's Department. 

