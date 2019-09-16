ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) 12-year-old Derrick Lee Junior was shot and killed on July 1, 2018. His murder remains unsolved.
In the months since his death, the officials with City of Asheville, along with local organization 'Put Down the Guns Now Young People,' have been vigilant in trying to find who is responsible.
On Monday, September 16, the organization, led by founder Jack Logan, traveled to Asheville to hold a press conference in hopes of the Asheville Police Department putting 'new eyes' on the case.
Mr. Logan spoke on behalf of Derrick's family, who want nothing more than justice for the young boy.
“I want the killer and everyone involved in jail because that day on July 1st, they was out to hurt someone and just so, this innocent child was shot and killed," said Logan back in July of 2019 on the first anniversary of the deadly shooting.
Crime Stoppers of Buncombe County is offering a $5,000 reward for anything that can help investigators solve Derrick's murder, and provide his family with the answers they need.
For now, Logan says he and his organization refuse to quit in their fight for justice - for Derrick, and all who are victims of gun violence.
RELATED NEWS:
One year later: The family of 12-year-old Derrick Lee Jr. still searching for answers in his unsolved shooting death
Asheville playground to be named in memory of 12-year-old boy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.