GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Police Department was asking for help finding two women accused of stealing a foster dog from ALOFT Hotel downtown.
According to police, two women took the elevator in the hotel Monday around 3 p.m. during an adoption event. Officers say they stole Zoro, who was a foster dog on display, provided by Lucky Pup Rescue.
Wednesday afternoon, the rescue said Zoro was safely returned to them at the Greenville City Police Department.
One of the women was described as having blonde hair and was wearing a gray shirt with blue jeans during the dog-napping. The other woman had brown hair and was wearing a white shirt with yellow shoes.
Later Tuesday afternoon, Greenville Police released surveillance photos of the women suspected of taking Zoro.
