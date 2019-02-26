GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies are investigating after a man was found dead outside a mobile home park Tuesday morning.
Deputies said they were called to an address on Glass Street around 10:15 a.m. and arrived to find the victim deceased.
Deputies said the victim had suffered at least one gunshot.
Lt. Ryan Flood said early witness reports were that a man with dreadlocks and wearing a yellow outfit left the scene on foot, but no further suspect description was immediately available.
“If anyone has information related to this incident, we ask they call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME,” Flood said.
Greenville County Schools said nearby Cherrydale Elementary was placed on a precautionary partial lockdown while deputies are investigating the death.
Just after 1 p.m. the school district announced that the lockdown had been lifted but some deputies would remain at the school to assist with dismissal.
(1) comment
This is very troubling. This is the second death in that area in less than 6 months. Hudson and Church was the other.
I wish Law Enforcement would take an active stance. I'll give you a clue, DRUGS.
There are something like 6 run down trailer homes. 1 with no heat! About 35 to 50 people are active in that trailer park and adjoining run down house. I live in this neighborhood.
Been to all the Sans Souci community meetings, a lieutenant was supposed to see me regarding this neighborhood about 1.5 years ago, NO CONTACT!
7 Greenville County Sheriff's KNOW of this problem area. We hear gunshots, 9mm mostly and an occasional .45! Luckily we have not been hit by errant bullets. Our house has! LOUD music all times of the day and night! Most people outside that trailer park have JOBs!
Bums at Hudson and Old Buncombe St, hookers, johns, drugs!
The good people of the neighborhood are frightened! Racing motorcycles!
I mean COME ON! Somebody help!
I am willing to offer a Greenville Deputy free rent for 6 months if you dare live next street over! Nicely newly renovated 2 bedroom. Or use the home for a base of operations?
HELP! HELP! HELP! For the love of GOD HELP!
