GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies have released a sketch of a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault.
Deputies said the assault occurred Tuesday on Beechwood Drive in Greer.
The victim came home and found the suspect inside. The suspect sexually assaulted the victim and then fled.
Anyone who can identify the man in the sketch is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.
