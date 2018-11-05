GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Greenwood City Police said they responded to an explosion on Independence Way Saturday night.
Officers said they responded to a series of duplexes at 2:15 a.m. in response to an explosion.
Two of the units were completely destroyed, while several others were heavily damaged.
Deputy Fire Marshall Travis Lathren confirms in all 5 people were hurt.
A family of four lived in one of the units. Two adults and two children. Lathren says the youngest child was sent to Greenville with head injuries, but at this doesn't know anything about the other family members conditions.
One person living in the other apartment had to be flown to the Augusta Burn Center.
According to officers, fire crews remained on scene until 5 a.m. to ensure there were no other hot spots.
At this time, the cause of the explosion remains unknown. Officers say the fire department is investigating.
