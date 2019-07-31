GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A 15-year-old's life was taken too soon. Friday evening, loved ones remembered Mauricio "Rici" Calderon with candles and a balloon release.
On the count of three, they called out "We love you, Rici" as red heart-shaped balloons floated into the evening skies. Those who knew and loved Rici are still finding his death unbearable.
"It's never going to be the same," his mother Michelle Calderon said through tears. "Everything in the house reminds me of him. It's just too much."
Rici's death has impacted his community hard. Teachers, friends, family, law enforcement, and community activists took turns at the microphone expressing sorrow.
But with that sorrow, there is action: Spartanburg County deputies arrested five males connected to the shooting at a mobile home park in the county. The four that could be identified are 20-year-old Chizon Ghyrell Walker Richardson, 18-year-old George Albert Waters, Jr., 17-year-old Takyus Khalil Cartez Hawes, and 17-year-old Shyheim Ne’tron Suber.
The suspect who claims he pulled the trigger is 15 years old, the same age as Rici.
The vigil was led by Jack Logan, founder of The Put Down The Guns Now Young People Organization. He teamed up with Gaffney city officials and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
